Taika Capital LP Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Taika Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises approximately 3.7% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 1,030,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,443. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 426.53, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.