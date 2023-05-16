Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.