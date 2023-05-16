Tangible Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00012320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $108.25 million and approximately $363.81 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.33564212 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $78.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

