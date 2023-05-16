TD Securities Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 228,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,413. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

