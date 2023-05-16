TD Securities Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 228,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,413. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
