TD Securities Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

DNTL opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.65 and a one year high of C$13.45.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

