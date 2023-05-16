TD Securities Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 104.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.81.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.83. 908,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,175. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The firm has a market cap of C$328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.48. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.