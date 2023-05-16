TD Securities Raises Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$12.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Performance

CADNF stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Cascades has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.