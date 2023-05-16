TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

TEL opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

