Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HQH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 119,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after acquiring an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 69,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

