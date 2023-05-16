Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
HQH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 119,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.
Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.