Terra Trading 3% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Terra has a total market cap of $254.07 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003094 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 272,989,658 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

