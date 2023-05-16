Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. 29,854,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,081,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $530.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

