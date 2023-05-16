Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Trading Down 37.5%

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 37.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 339,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 979% from the average daily volume of 31,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

