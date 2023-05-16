Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $542,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,696,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,045 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,621,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

