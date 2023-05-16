Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

