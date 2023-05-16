Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $219,699 over the last 90 days. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BFLY opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 229.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

