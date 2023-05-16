Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 633.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 184,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 159,208 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 294,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 94,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

