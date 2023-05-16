Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,867 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $87,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,734. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

