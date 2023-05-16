Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $841.63 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Tezos has a total market cap of $841.63 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003094 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,249,418 coins and its circulating supply is 938,053,411 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

