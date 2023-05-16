The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

