The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. 1,193,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,768. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

