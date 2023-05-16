The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $32.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.66. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $26.78.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

