The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.79

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 26528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,768,000 after buying an additional 66,721 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,591,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

