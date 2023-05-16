The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 14,251 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $269.23. 896,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.73.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

