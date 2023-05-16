The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Southern stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

