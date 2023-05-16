The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,711,700 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 3,322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Further Reading

