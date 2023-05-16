THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,370 shares during the period. THOR Industries comprises 0.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. 154,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.