Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 208 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.