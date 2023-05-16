Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

