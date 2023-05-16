Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

