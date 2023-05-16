Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,005 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of Schrödinger worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 640,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 195,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

