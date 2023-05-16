Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $102.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

