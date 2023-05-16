Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.93 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

