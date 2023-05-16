Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $426.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.87 and a 200-day moving average of $410.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.90 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

