Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

