Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

