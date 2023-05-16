Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.
Insider Activity
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $612.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.