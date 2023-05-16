Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $612.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

