Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 15,060 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.61% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

