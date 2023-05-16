Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,793 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

