Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,195 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

