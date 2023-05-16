Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 350 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

