Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 54,000 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.