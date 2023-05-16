Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 92,884 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,884 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $206.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 968.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

