Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $9.18 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after acquiring an additional 406,431 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

