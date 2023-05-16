TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
TPG Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TPG opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
