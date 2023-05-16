TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

TPG Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TPG by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TPG by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TPG by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

