Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 151% compared to the average volume of 6,698 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,426,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,812,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,987 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,900. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

