Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 151% compared to the average volume of 6,698 put options.
ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.
In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,900. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
