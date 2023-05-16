TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Price Performance

TA opened at C$13.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.15. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

About TransAlta

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.7100271 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

