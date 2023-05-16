TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $176.08 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.06 billion and $176.08 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003449 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,413,518,673 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.