Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 182 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.