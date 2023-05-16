Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 6,018 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,167,446 shares of company stock worth $839,862,212. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

