Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock valued at $499,835 in the last ninety days. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

